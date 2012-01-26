Photo Archive App Shoebox Fills In Your Facebook Timeline, Starting At Birth

The iPhone app ShoeBox helps preserve your browning family Polaroids from the ’80s while rendering obsolete your clunky old scanner from the ’90s. And now the app is partnering with Facebook to integrate directly with Timeline and fill out that dead zone between “Birth” and the invention of Facebook.

Along the way, the service plans to collect a treasure trove of data (photos = 1,000 words, remember), and maybe even send shivers up the spines of big online genealogy services.

As every bit of analog info in our world undergoes an electronic transfiguration, the digitization of the world’s paper photos was inevitable. And it’s in this endeavor that ShoeBox shines. It finds photo edges and adjusts for level and tilt, making it easier than ever for Facebook’s 800 million+ users to preserve their pasts.

ShoeBox was created by 1000memories, a social network for past memories whose home page looks like a Pinterest for awkward family photos. Launched in 2010 out of San Francisco’s Y-Combinator startup accelerator program, 1000memories originally focused on helping people posthumously tell loved ones’ life stories, after cofounder Rudy Adler experienced the “Facebook death problem” through a close friend’s passing. “After someone passes, it inspires people to go into their closet and pull out their life story,” Adler says. “But,” the company soon realized, “they also pull out other life stories.”

Last March, 1000memories announced a shift away from strictly memorials, billing itself a wider, “past-tense social network.” It began to support photo tagging, so users could share and discover old photos of themselves and loved ones.