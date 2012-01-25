Political Leadership Is More Than Just Talk

We are sadly lacking in political leadership as a nation, and last night’s State of the Union message with its surrounding antics was no exception.

The only political leadership I saw displayed was the silent appearance of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Az) as she came to the floor of the House of Representatives to tender her resignation this morning. Giffords, who notified her constituents by video over the weekend, left her post with the same dignity she brought to it when she occupied it. Although she said nothing, her decision to step down said it all.

She knows she can’t truly serve her constituents. She actually respects them. So she resigned. She will focus on her recovery, she says, and then she will come back. She didn’t grandstand by making a big public announcement first; as an Arizonan, I learned about her impending resignation in an email that went to residents.

That is true leadership. Clearly, she’s not a politician who values the position more than the people. She leads by example.

Contrast Giffords’ performance with President Obama’s State of the Union address and the circus that surrounded it. Lots of language, and little meaning.

Instead, every formal participant took the obvious set of facts–high unemployment, a slow-growing economy, and a continued real estate crisis –and laid his own partisan spin on it. By the end of the evening, the facts had disappeared into a morass of language that could have been generated by pollsters on either side using an algorithmic phrase generator.