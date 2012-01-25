Bridging The Gap Between The CMO And CIO

The convergence between marketing and technology is undeniable. In a recent Gartner Research webinar, analyst Laura McLellan noted that the next department to claim technology ownership will be marketing, predicting that by 2017 CMOs will spend more money on IT than their CIO counterparts.

In the web 2.0 era, marketers that are set up to effectively leverage technology are realizing more success as they are able to strengthen governance associated with social media, manage consumer data with respect for privacy, and increase efficiencies in managing and deploying content on a global basis.

To achieve this, CMOs must form a strong partnership with CIOs, going beyond collaboration to co-create new cross-functional organizations and processes where both teams share ownership of goals and business outcomes. This is particularly relevant when it comes to social media. As new types of applications spring up on social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter, so does the complexity of managing risk, meeting compliance obligations, and collecting and deriving insights from these rich new data sources.

Here are a few topics on how marketing and IT professionals can work together and allow for more efficient workflows that facilitate better engagement between brands and consumers.

Mitigating Risks

Technology solutions have the ability to streamline processes and mitigate risks that global corporations face when managing multiple brand campaigns via social media. This is only achievable if the IT team understands the requirements needed: password protection for multiple social media channels and accounts, assigned controls with designated administrators, a workflow process that alerts the proper team members when a task is waiting for their approval, and both industry and country/regional compliance.