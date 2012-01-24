Introducing The Juicebox: A Simple, Sexy Smartphone Charging Station

For most smartphone users obsessed with having round-the-clock access to text messages, apps, and email, running out of battery juice has become almost as painful as a lost wallet. But a new solution from one New York-based startup hopes to solve your smartphone energy woes–while potentially creating new sources of revenue and engagement for merchants and advertisers.

The Juicebox is a simple, elegant mobile phone charging station that lets users juice up their iPhones, Androids, or BlackBerries in public venues. The wall-mounted device is starting to pop up at restaurants and bars around New York City–most recently at Central Bar and Agave in the East and West Village, respectively. For a flat fee, typically of $1 or $2 depending on the venue, users gain access to one of seven color-coded lockers that glow pink when charging and green when charged. All it takes is a quick swipe of a credit card for a panel door to snap open, satisfyingly; when the door is closed, it remains securely locked until you again swipe your card, which essentially serves as a key, enabling users to leave their devices safely charging inside for however long they please.

Juicebox from juicebox on Vimeo.

“It seemed so stupid that such a thing didn’t exist,” says cofounder and CEO Adam Johnson, who sees potential for the Juicebox in venues ranging from gyms and sports arenas to casinos and movie theaters. “The obvious question was how you blend it in with a venue’s aesthetics–how you make it sexy and not just some piece of shit box that’s plastered with ads and has ports hanging out of the bottom. Venue hosts want a piece of furniture–not an appliance.”

Other solutions do exist, Johnson acknowledges, but most are poorly designed or overly utilitarian. Some locker systems require actual keys or keypad codes to open; others are even coin operated. GoCharge, for example, offers tiered pricing, and devices that have wires limply dangling below like tentacles.