Leadership Lessons From Community Maven Tara Hunt: When Not To Listen To The Crowd

Tara Hunt is having a bit of a disconnect. Which is odd considering Hunt’s networked her rising star into the connected constellation of the social web for the greater part of the past 15 years.

From the earliest days of online communities (hello, Geocities and dial-up modems!), Hunt built or participated in all manner of Internet coffee klatches. She wrote the book on social currency–The Whuffie Factor— from her experience leading grassroots social communities, which landed her a spot on Fast Company’s Most Influential Women in Tech. Hunt was even pronounced a “digital Utopian” by the San Francisco Chronicle, along with such social heavyweights as Jimmy Wales and Tim O’Reilly. But ask her about leadership and MissRogue (her Twitter superhero handle), now the CEO of Buyosphere, tells Fast Company, “I’m still learning to be a leader.”

That’s because Hunt’s more comfortable in supporting roles. “Managing for me is a catalyst for other people to shine rather than me being thrust into the spotlight.” Yet despite the feel-good aspect of being a part of something larger, she says grassroots communities have their share of pitfalls. “There is the meritocracy of consensus building. Consensus often leads to mediocre solutions,” Hunt explains.

So it was in the case of Buyosphere. The idea for a social shopping site was seeded back in 2007, borne from Hunt’s frustration with an attempt to find and buy a simple item online. Three and a half hours and 13 different sites later, her search for a black skirt yielded no result except for the conviction that she would create a better (read: more social) e-commerce experience.

On Learning When to Tune Out the Crowd

Hunt launched the first beta version of Buyosphere with partners Jerome Paradis and Cassandra Girard 18 months ago. “I didn’t have the idea of what you see today. We originally launched something totally different,” she admits, because “the decisions we made were influenced from the outside.”

Quoting Henry Ford’s take on innovation as a team sport, “If I had asked my customers what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse,” Hunt concedes, “We talked to really smart people who sent us down different paths but nothing spurred that lightbulb moment.” That is until David Rose, an angel investor (not funding Buyosphere), noticed that the founders’ concept had much in common with the crowdsourced Q&A site Quora.