How Words With Friends Beat Scrabble At Its Own Game

In July, Megan Lawless married Jasper Jasperse, whom she met as a random opponent while playing the Scrabble-like game Words With Friends on her smartphone in 2009. At that time, Lawless, now 32, lived in Chicago while Jasperse, now 31, hailed from Amsterdam.

The couple gradually got to know each other through the game’s chat feature, Lawless tells Fast Company.

Like many Words With Friends players, Lawless has never considered herself a gamer, but she said she loves the word game because “it is about interacting with people …. Like most people, I have friends and family all over the world, and this game allows me to play and chat with those I rarely get a chance to talk to, but I know they are going to play their turn. And it’s fun.”

Words With Friends has 14.9 million monthly active users and 6.7 million daily users, both on smartphones and on Facebook, according to AppData. The game makes money through ads, an ad-free paid version, and recently through in-game purchase options. And the mainstream popularity of the title helped build buzz for Zynga’s $1 billion IPO.

Words With Friends was released in July 2009 by Newtoy, a small studio run by two brothers, Paul and David Bettner, in McKinney, Texas. Newtoy was acquired by Zynga in late 2010 and rebranded as the division Zynga With Friends. The Bettners released Chess With Friends in 2008, Hanging With Friends in 2011, and Scramble With Friends in 2012.

Paul Bettner, now vice president and general manager of Zynga With Friends, tells Fast Company he and his brother had tried to redesign the classic board game from a blank slate, by reworking the distribution of letters and point values. They introduced some randomness by configuring for bigger point combos, he says, which they thought would make the game appeal more to casual players. But they also spent a lot of time working on the feel, on making sure users felt like they were “reaching through the glass into this little world just below.” (It’s what makes competitors feel clunky by comparison.) “The goal was something lightweight and casual, something anyone can pick up immediately, without an instruction manual. Users have to start having fun in the first two seconds,” Bettner says.