E-Textbooks Are Flying Off iBook Shelves, Tumblr Plans East Coast Expansion, RIM CEOs Resign, China’s Weibo Busier Than Twitter

Google Tweaks Hotel Search For Time-Strapped Tourists . A new feature on Google’s Hotel Finder integrates some Google Maps features into a sensible search option for travelers. When looking for a hotel in certain select partner cities, Google will show you search results based on how long it would take get to the hotel from a landmark or conference center, on foot or by public transport. — NS

Hitachi To Stop Making Wooo TVs. Intense price competition is behind Hitachi’s recent plans to close down its TV manufacturing plant in Gifu, Japan, by September this year. It will sell other televisions, but will use the Japan facility to manufacture chips and projectors. — NS

E-Textbooks Are Flying Off iBook Shelves. Apple’s Thursday unveiling of its iBooks 2 textbook service and iBook Author creator tool, raised questions about its potential as educational technology with penetrative power. Early sales numbers are suggesting the service has a strong start, though–the books, as Apple products are wont to do, are selling fast. In the first three days since it was released, 350,000 textbooks were downloaded, AllThingsD reports. iBook Author has seen 90,000 downloads. —NS

Tumblr Plans East Coast Expansion. Speaking at the Digital Life Design conference, Tumblr CEO David Karp said that the five-year-old company is planning to eventually expand its operations on the East Coast, with New York being the hub of operations. He also said that the company will be testing newer, community-friendly revenue streams. The company has grown to 120 million members, and is receiving 15 billion page views per month. — NS

