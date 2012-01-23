In Social Business, Pay Sales Teams Less And Customer Service More

As the dawn of an era known by early adopters as social business begins to spread its colors across the business horizon, a chorus of voices is already raised in praise of new tools for promoting customer relationships. But I believe relationships are not built by tools, no matter how helpful they are. They’re built by attitudes. And by what we prioritize.

If we prioritize business growth, we are almost always prioritizing transactions rather than relationships. We compensate sales teams much more highly than we compensate customer service teams. Or marketing teams. This is wrong. Anyone can bring in a customer once. But what does it take to KEEP that customer and unlock his value?

You can’t really talk about the lifetime value of a customer unless you have reached my age and have seen your customers stay with you for 30 years, through several different businesses of theirs and mine, through thick and thin. And until you are working with their sons and daughters, who are also your customers. The transactions have faded in memory, but the relationships remain. That’s “social business.”

To start thinking about social business, we must remember when we went to the bazaar with our goods, we put them in the hands of our customers, collected other goods or currency in return, and went home. The next week, it was rinse and repeat, often with the same customer. After a while, we got to know her, and inquired politely about her family, her health, her cows. But some customers we never knew. They came and went, and business with them was transactional–limited to a single interaction. They never seemed very important, because we never saw them again.

Time passes. The bazaar becomes a store, the store becomes virtual, the products and services and customers multiply. The enterprise develops sophisticated CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software that alerts sales and marketing teams to send birthday cards to customers. Starbucks designs its Gold Rewards program–a fully automated buy-15-and-get-one-free program that sends a free drink coupon to loyal customers.

But 98% of businesses are not the enterprise; they’re small businesses. Their owners are not tech savvy, and even if they are, they have no time to spend learning CRM tools. They realize they need something, so they adopt Constant Contact. Once they get that list entered, they feel home-free. They can mail a newsletter to it every month, or a sale notice every week. So much for existing customers. Most businesses take for granted that they will come back, especially if they have that “drip marketing” program all set up to run automatically. They concentrate on building business by getting new customers.