The Business Case For Corporate Philanthropy

Research released today shows donation to be a better financial choice than either liquidation or landfill when it comes to unloading product that cannot be moved otherwise.

Economists Justin Ross and Kellie McGiverin-Bohan’s paper, The Business Case for Product Philanthropy, includes two worksheets companies can use to determine for themselves: (1) Cost-Benefit Analysis of Liquidate, Dispose, or Donate, and (2) Return on Investment (ROI).

The authors highlight enhanced tax deductions and show how nonprofit organizations stand ready to mitigate costs associated with donating.

The benefits don’t stop in the CFO’s office: corporate charitable activities help companies recruit, engage, and retain employees, and attract customers and investors. High-profile donation efforts have helped more than one company build a social movement around their brand.

The world leader in product philanthropy, Good360, commissioned the research. Good360 is ranked one of the 10 most efficient charities by Forbes, and over the last 28 years they delivered more than $7 billion of donated products to tens of thousands of nonprofits and schools.

Every nonprofit can access Good360’s website to and search for product they need. All they have to do is register with their EIN number (Good360 will even look up your EIN if you don’t know it). Then they can browse products donated by The Home Depot, Mattel, 3M, Hallmark, Bed Bath & Beyond, Crayola, Sears, Walmart, Life is Good, Kimberly-Clark, and many, many others.