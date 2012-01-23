Adapt Or Die, The Enduring Rule Of Innovation

This is guest post written by Kate Logan, president and CEO of Logan & Company, Inc.

Apple was

a game changer for the music business. Meanwhile, the U.S. Post Office has been dying a

slow death since the advent of email. Cellular technology killed the phone booth. Thousands of stores, from small mom and pop shops to big box

retail, have shuttered over business lost to internet competitors.

It has been an ‘adapt or die’ world

since anyone can remember. It’s

not all bad news, of course. Radio

did not completely die with the advent of television. People will still read, listen to music, and watch

entertainment content no matter how they see, hear, or experience these

things. People will always need to

eat, wear clothes, and transport themselves. But having seen so many companies go from bad to worse, and

seeing some go out of business altogether, it is worth examining what factors

play a role in the survival or death of a company.

As experts in bankruptcy

administration, we’ve seen many successful behemoths as well as smaller

companies whose businesses failed to adapt, and were eventually forced from the

competitive marketplace. One such example was Montgomery Ward, who started as an innovator in 1872, offering products

via mail order to customers in hard to reach places. Wards was the Amazon of

its day. Even with stiff

competition from Sears Roebuck and others,

Wards held its own through much of the first half of the twentieth

century. But failing to innovate,

to do what their successful competitors were doing (move out of downtowns and

into the malls), they started to decline. Wards lasted more than 125 years, and its origins would

indicate a natural fit for the e-tail business of today, but sadly, they did

not adapt fast enough to technology and after a slow death, finally closed their

doors in 2001.

It is reasonable to assume that adapting to technological

advances is much easier for the small and light-on-their-feet companies, than

it is for older entrenched behemoths. But then again, larger companies have deeper pockets, so they may be

better positioned to invest in technical upgrades. Each size has its advantages, but what it comes down to is

whether a company continues to innovate. First, small bookstores caved to the big boxes with their volume

discounts, but now the big boxes are giving way to the e-tailers, so there are

winners and losers on both sides of the scale. Online purchases may have been a huge boon to companies like

UPS, but as the number of books being downloaded begins to outnumber those

being shipped, how will UPS position itself so that it doesn’t end up as the

next incredible shrinking business a la the United States Postal Service? Even the U.S.P.S. is now belatedly

examining other revenue streams, like issuing driver and hunting licenses. They must adapt, expand the

possibilities of the delivery of goods, and move into other arenas if they are

going to survive.

Google, once a startup

innovator, has become a huge international corporation. But Google no longer has to invent

great new technology, it just has to recognize it, and then purchase the

smaller innovating companies, kind of like the way we buy our groceries. Apple, once given up for dead, now lets

other software writers create content and applications for their hardware, and

then profits from the sales. This

isn’t to say they aren’t still innovating, but they aren’t dependant on only

one thing for their revenue stream. Even Wikipedia and Craigslist provide valuable services without letting

a little thing like profits (or lack thereof) get in their way. Both seem to be surviving with models

that all the experts say were bound to fail.