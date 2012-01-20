Google Announces Q4 Earnings, IBM’s Rosy 2012 Forecast, German Court Rejects A Samsung Suit

Google Q4 Earnings Not Google-y Enough. There were several handsome numbers in Google’s earnings announcement yesterday: The company exceeded $10 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever, and net income rose by 6.4% to $2.71 billion in Q4. However, analysts had predicted numbers a shade higher, and Google, until yesterday, had always hit the mark. The disappointing slipup, an analyst told the New York Times, meant that Google was beginning to look “a bit mortal.” Share prices quickly dropped 9% late yesterday. —NS

IBM Forecasts A Rosy 2012. On the heels of glowing Q4 results, IBM’s forecasts for 2012 earnings are even better than analysts’ predictions. Earnings will rise to $14.85 a share, the company said, over analysts’ predictions of $14.81. Promising growth in demand for the company’s software is behind the figures, Bloomberg reports. —NS

German Court Rejects Samsung Suit. Without saying why, a German court has ruled on and rejected the first of five patent infringement suits Samsung filed against Apple in the country. Apple, meanwhile, is suing Samsung in Germany over six patents. The first of those hearings is expected today, Foss Patents reports. —NS

