Airbnb Clones Making 2012 The Year Of Peer-To-Peer Accommodations

The deals industry went crazy in 2011, with seemingly everyone and their grandmother opening up some kind of business aimed at delivering discounts to consumers. It was easy to get in, because the technology powering the sites wasn’t particularly complex.

Now we’re beginning to see a similar dynamic in the “peer-to-peer accommodation” space (or, as we call it, the “home-tel” industry). Airbnb pioneered the model that now allows regular people to open up their homes to paying guests–to act as a new strain of hotel, as it were.

The Airbnb business represented a totally new market. While there’s long been a brusque business in renting out people’s vacation homes, the idea that people would want to open up their primary residences to strangers–and that those same strangers would want to stay there–was Airbnb’s game-changing idea.

Competitors and imitators are now beginning to spring up around the world, particularly in Germany, London, Brazil, and China. Not all are outright clones. Lauren Anderson, Collaborative Lab’s Innovation Director, who tracks the sharing economy, says some of the other companies, like Crashpadder in London and Fica La Em Casa in Brazil, were dreamed up by entrepreneurs who saw the same potential for peer-to-peer accommodation as Airbnb’s founders and were already hammering out their ideas before the U.S. company broke through.

Others, like Wimdu, founded by the Samwer brothers in Germany (who have become famous for replicating successful business models pioneered by others, like eBay, Zappos, and Groupon), are outright clones. And we’ll probably see more. In a move reminiscent of the deals Gold Rush, there’s now at least one site online hawking programming code that it says will enable anyone to drop an Airbnb-type exchange right into the middle of their own sites.

“The rate of knockoffs is fairly astonishing,” Jeff Jordan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz who led a $112 million Series B investment in Airbnb last year, tells Fast Company. And the company is taking the competition seriously, says Jordan. “We’re a young company, and we have a lot to do.”