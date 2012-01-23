How Any Company Can Think Like A Startup

Common wisdom states that startups are hothouses for creativity and innovation, while large corporations are too jammed up with bureaucracy and hierarchy to push the envelope and arrive at new solutions. It’s why more and more companies are trying to “think like a startup,” some even forming smaller divisions that can operate more nimbly and loosely within the larger structure.

But is it that simple? Is simply being small and new a recipe for creative thinking, and if so, what happens when a startup gets bigger, and older (presumably everyone’s goal)? How can we define what’s working so well at the startup level, in order to cement these principles as part of a company culture that can be maintained throughout growth?

My branding and design consultancy works almost exclusively with startups, but in my previous life as a brand planner at large global advertising agencies working on multinational clients, I had my share of exposure to how the “other side” operates. And I actually think that when it comes to fostering new ideas and strong creative work–internally or when working with an outside agency–both sides of the scale can learn from each other. So let’s start with the startups, and what they’re doing right.

1. Startups are flatter.

Yes, yes, we’ve all heard this before–less hierarchy equals greater creativity. But hierarchy cannot be avoided when a company grows; it’s simply impossible to maintain a flat structure as employees multiply. So why does this even matter?

In my experience, the reason it matters is largely related to the role that the people at the top play in the creative process. My partners and I talk a lot about why the work we do with startups is so rewarding, and a key reason is that we’re working with the final decision-makers from day one. The founders (who are often the sole staff) are in every meeting, they’re collaborating with us on strategy, they’re reviewing work in progress. They’re getting to know us, and us them. By the time we reach a solution, everyone is so involved and so on board that there’s never a question of whether or not the best ideas will move forward. Compare this to “selling in” creative when I was back in agency land, which I used to not-so-affectionately call Chutes & Ladders. We’d work closely with the brand team, we’d get further along towards a solution, everyone would be happy, and then we’d climb the ladder to the division head who would reject the work and we’d be sent down the chute, back to the beginning.