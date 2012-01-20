For Brands, Twitter’s Enhanced Profile Pages Make Every Tweet Count

It’s still officially in velvet-rope mode, but Twitter’s enhanced profile pages are heavily in play for those brands among the first to sign up. So how are the early reviews?

Dubbed #letsfly by Twitter’s hashtag-happy tweeps, the program–which provides businesses with space for a big, splashy banner and brand-centric layout, and highlights promoted tweets with expandable videos or photos–needs to catch on if the micro-blogging platform plans to hit $400 million in ad revenue forecasted by 2013.

Simple Usability’s eye tracking study took an early read on the enhanced profiles and found that a branded page has even less of an opportunity to make a lasting impression than a 15-second TV ad or a banner on a website. “The brand page potentially has one shot at attracting the user to become a follower,” the study concluded. “If the companies fail to do this, then they will have lost potential followers, and potential customers, and therefore they will have a much narrower audience and customer base receiving updates from them.”

The ability to “pin” promoted videos gives companies the opportunity to better shape the conversation about their brand. McDonald’s, say, can promote a video like the one featuring farmers who supply the restaurants’ beef as a way to combat such potential brand damagers as the photo that went viral twice depicting the mysterious pink slurry said to be the main ingredient in its chicken McNuggets.

As with anything this new, it may take some time (and tweaks to tweets) before everything runs on maximum ROI. Fast Company chatted with social media and communications executives at JetBlue, Best Buy, and HP about their strategies for hooking new followers and how they’re working.

JetBlue: Customer care without the complaints.