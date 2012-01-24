To Be A Better Leader, Learn How To Referee Work Relationships

When we first did our research into the factors that create employee work passion, we weren’t surprised when connectedness with your leader showed up as one of the factors. Previous research done by Gallup and other organizations had shown that employees’ relationships with their direct supervisors was important. But what we found after analyzing the data more closely was that there were actually two separate and distinct components of connectedness. In addition to connectedness with their leader, people also had a need and desire for connectedness with their colleagues.

Considering all of the time people spend with their colleagues on a day-to-day basis, it only makes sense that this relationship would be seen as a key component of an engaging work environment. People need to feel safe and valued at work, and that comes from a number of different sources. For example, if you are working with people you don’t like, or who you perceive don’t like you, that can make it hard to get yourself out of bed and cheerfully go to work.

Additionally, if you are working with people you don’t trust, or who you feel don’t have your back, you’ll adopt a guarded, defensive posture that will end up limiting you and keeping you from your best work.

The role of leaders

As leaders, we often don’t want to manage personalities and relationships, but the reality is that we need to keep an eye on the dynamics that are occurring in the departments or teams we are leading. If bad feelings between coworkers are left unaddressed, they can fester and spread to others. Any time leaders turn a blind eye to a lack of cooperation among teammates or rifts between coworkers, their behavior negatively impacts employee perceptions. When a leader doesn’t demonstrate the strength to stand up and confront a situation that needs to be addressed, it not only lowers respect for that leader, but it also undermines people’s sense that the leader has their best interests at heart.

That doesn’t mean that leaders should try to discourage differences of opinion. Sometimes leaders try to proactively address the negative aspects of a work environment by limiting disagreement. On the surface this might seem like a good idea, but in reality this is just another form of avoidance. It’s important to remember that disagreement in and of itself is not the problem. It’s normal to have disagreements any time you bring together a group of high performing individuals with strong opinions. But there is a big difference between healthy disagreement–where people have a chance to talk it out and debate both sides of an issue–and taking things personally.