Educational Technology Experts Skeptical About Apple’s iBooks

Apple has demonstrated again and again its ability to create and reinvent content marketplaces by designing irresistible devices and platforms–will educational content be its next conquest?

When I was in college 10 years ago, my biology textbook was a $300, four-pound monstrosity with a shiny CD-ROM shrink-wrapped to the front. To my knowledge no one ever took advantage of the INTERACTIVE!! MULTIMEDIA!!! extras.

Apple’s much-hyped education announcement on today, updating iBooks to enable full-featured interactivity for textbooks on the iPad, creating a Textbooks section on the iBookstore, new courseware tools for teachers on iTunes U, and a rich, free iBook Author app for anyone who wants to create their own texts, set the education-technology community humming at the hashtag #appleed.

An early take is that even the most INTERACTIVE! MULTIMEDIA!! textbook is solving the wrong problem, which is access to peers, educators, and active learning opportunities for students around the world, not a dearth of mitosis animations.

“Apple is making the problem fit the solution,” said Steve Hargadon, creator of Classroom 2.0, an online community for educators, and host of the “The Future of Education” interview series. “That’s not disruptive–it’s myopic.”

“‘Textbook’ is both a misnomer

and a dated concept,” agreed Tom Vander Ark, partner in Learn Capital and author of Getting Smart: How Digital Learning is Changing the World. “In the post-textbook world, content mashups on social platforms like Edmodo will be more

prevalent and will be accompanied by adaptive content sequences driven by smart

engines. This feels like a jog sideways rather than a step forward.” Indeed, the apps, at least in this version, focus on simple, old-fashioned learning features like note-taking, flash cards, and multiple-choice quizzes, rather than the game mechanics and adaptive, mass-customized learning made familiar by organizations like Khan Academy and companies like Knewton.

While the announcement and accompanying video focused on the design bells and whistles, what may be more interesting is the economics of the announcement. Apple is partnering with major textbook publishers like Pearson and McGraw Hill to make iPad textbooks available at a top price of $14.99–a major boon when college students spend $1,000 a year on texts.