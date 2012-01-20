Cinchifieds’ Simple, Grand Plan To Disrupt The Classified-Ad Space

Eric Berry is one of the untold thousands of people who’ve tried (and failed) to sell his stuff on Craigslist.

“Every time tried to make a genuine listing, take photos, and write copy, it was really frustrating, because I’d get an offer for, like, $4, and then the listing would expire,” he tells Fast Company. And while he owns up to his assortment of “random junk,” items like computer speakers, monitors, and lamps shouldn’t be that difficult to unload.

Most people would have cursed a few times and dumped the stuff off at Goodwill. But Berry is not most people.

With undergraduate and masters degrees in computer science and electrical engineering from MIT, Berry (who also happens to be a lawyer) thought about building a new and better way to sell through classifieds. Sharing his frustrations with then-colleague Shaun Zacharia, the two former Appnexus executives are now attempting to turn their negative experience into a solution. Called Cinchifieds, the soon-to-launch platform is geared to simplifying the sales process for both buyers and sellers.

What will set Cinchifieds’ solution apart is the platform’s ability to pair buyers and sellers according to demand. “On Craigslist, the seller creates a listing without any sense of what the demand is,” Berry says. With no built-in metrics for matching demand, especially for out-of-season merchandise, Craigslist fails its users, he adds.

The way Zacharia and Berry envision Cinchifieds, a buyer or seller need only list the name of the item. For example, to sell a television, the user logs on and lists “32-inch flat screen TV,” along with their email address. The back-end architecture of Cinchifieds makes a match, putting potential buyers in touch with the seller directly via email. That’s it.