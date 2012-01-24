The Weigh-In: What’s The Best Way To Motivate Your Employees?

Motivation is a hot topic year-round, but particularly in January, the month of fresh starts, checklists, and lofty goals. It’s the time of year we try to figure out how to prod our employees to excel, to hit and surpass ambitious targets.

Happy, motivated employees are, simply, good for business. “Research shows that when people work with a positive mind-set, performance on nearly every level–productivity, creativity, engagement–improves,” Harvard Business Review reported in its January/February 2012 story “Positive Intelligence.”

“Happy employees have, on average, 31% higher productivity; their sales are 37% higher; their creativity is three times higher.”

—Harvard Business Review

So what’s the best way to get it done?

Pay up. Money, of course, is a key motivator for many employees. And financial incentives do work to motivate employees–but only to a point. After employees reach a place where they feel secure in their compensation, the real motivators are “learning and growing, recognizing them for their results, and giving them the space to fulfill some of their entrepreneurial visions.”

Spread the wealth. Some favor the Pret-a-Manger way, or, spreading rewards among colleagues and collaborators who have helped you–the idea being that they’ll reciprocate, thereby encouraging employees to collaborate.

Light the way. Consistent recognition of milestones is another way to spur your team onward; innovation is a marathon, after all, says Nancy Lee Gioia, director of global electrification at Ford, in this video: