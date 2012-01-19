The Enterprise Wants iPads, Not Windows 7 Slates

At a Hewlett Packard event in late October, company suits showed off the latest HP tablet: the Slate 2. The second version of the Slate 500, HP’s Slate 2 is a thick, Windows 7-based device targeting the enterprise that comes with a stylus and starts at $699. It might be hard for consumers to imagine buying this tablet over the best-selling iPad 2, which starts at just $499. But for many in the enterprise space, a Windows-based mobile device is almost required to integrate with Windows workplace IT solutions. Is the enterprise’s dependence on Windows going to drive sales of Slates?

“Absolutely,” said Mike Hockey, worldwide public relations manager for HP’s $40 billion personal systems group. “What’s happening here–and you can call it the iPad effect–is that you get a lot of people in the enterprise saying, ‘Wow, we see the potential of tablets. Great. Now, how can I integrate that into my environment?’ But all [their systems] are based on Windows. They have custom legacy apps that only work with, say, x86 Windows environments. So this [HP Slate] is the right product for them.”

In other words, OEMs like HP are depending on outmoded Windows-based enterprise systems to drive sales of their hardware–and the strategy appears to be working. Windows PC and tablet manufacturers will sell $69 billion in hardware to enterprises this year, says Forrester Research. But Apple is catching up. Forrester estimates that Apple will sell $19 billion in Macs and iPads to enterprises in 2012, a 58% leap over last year. What’s more, a new report out this week from IDG Connect found the iPad is dominating other tablets in the enterprise, indicating that HP can’t depend on Windows forever.

According to the survey, 67% of professionals in the U.S. use their iPad at work, and 93% of professionals use their iPad for work communication. More telling is the 51% of IT decision-makers who always use their iPad at work and the 79% who always use the device on the road, figures that rocket even higher in other regions of the world. The point here is that despite the enterprise’s traditional dependence on Windows, it appears businesses are becoming more and more open to finding solutions with Apple. That’s why during a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted that 92% of Fortune 500 companies have either tested or deployed iPads–a remarkable feat, considering Steve Jobs never had much interest in the enterprise market.

But talking to representatives at HP’s event in October, it would appear the company believes any “iPad effect” would only lead to more tablet interest in the enterprise market, and thus more inevitable interest in Windows-based tablets like the Slate 2.