Apple’s iBooks Update, New Apps Power Textbook Reinvention

Phil Schiller just gave teachers a shiny new Apple.

As we’d suspected, Apple‘s senior vice president of worldwide marketing has revealed that the company is planning to use the iPad–already a firm favorite in many educational establishments–as a vehicle for completely overhauling how schools and students use textbooks to enhance lessons. It starts with an overhaul of the iBooks e-bookstore that enables all sorts of dramatic interactivity with rich-media e-textbooks, and is enhanced with a powerful tool to let authors create the texts themselves.

Schiller began the presentation by talking about how U.S. education isn’t necessarily among the top-ranked in developed nations, then quickly moved onto the problems with existing school textbooks. In his mind, though, they contain great content, the books are cumbersome, get worn, have old student notes dotted in them, aren’t updated frequently and don’t last. Apple has the iPad which is lighter, more interactive and allows for real-time information updates–a perfect recipe.

To power the new push, Apple’s releasing iBooks 2, which brings with it a host of interactivity options for supported e-books–in this case, textbooks. The books have rich media, gesture controls, and all the bells and whistles in terms of video, embedded pop quizzes, and colorful moving diagrams that a regular old paper textbook simply can’t have. There are a few additional extras aimed at boosting study too: Just as students highlight paper books and write notes, they can highlight e-texts and add personal aide-memoires–Apple’s system even takes all of these and automatically turns them into flash cards for revision.

Without content, however clever this is, iBooks wouldn’t be powerful–and to counter reluctance and industry inertia in the current textbook publishing business, Apple’s also released iBooks Author. This is a Mac application that lets writers put together exactly this sort of rich-media textbook. The interface is designed to be easy to use, with WYSIWYG elements and simple drag-and-drop functionality, so it’s potentially perfect for educators and even students to use too. As part of the powerful featureset Apple demonstrated the interactive glossary feature–enhancing a vital part of most textbooks that usually ends up being boring to use.

To prove that it’s serious about breaking the textbook paradigm, Apple’s releasing the Author app for free.