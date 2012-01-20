The Return Of LiveJournal

In the early 2000s, LiveJournal was king of the blogging hill. The site, which boasted an easy-to-use interface and a thriving social community, brought blogging to the masses. LiveJournal then went through a series of ownership changes; site creator Brad Fitzpatrick sold the blog service to Six Apart (Movable Type) in 2005. Six Apart in turn sold LiveJournal in 2007 to SUP, a Russian firm headed by controversial oligarch Alexander Mamut. Since 2007, LiveJournal has been focusing on growth in Russia and Singapore–where the blog service is incredibly popular. Now LiveJournal is planning a new drive to recapture American eyeballs… and it all comes down to community.

LiveJournal’s American audience is currently centered around niche communities. Fan fiction writers, gamers, and various other Internet denizens have stayed with the site, which offers more intensive social networking functionality than Blogger, Tumblr, or WordPress. One standout is George R.R. Martin, the author behind hit HBO show Game Of Thrones. On his Livejournal, which he calls “Not A Blog,” Martin writes in a surprisingly candid tone.

On Thursday, for example, he sounded off on director Tim Van Patton being nominated for an award by the Director’s Guild of America for the show’s first episode, “Winter Is Coming.” “With this DGA nomination, and the SAG and WGA nominations previously reported here,” he wrote, “it means that GAME OF THRONES has been recognized by all three of the major Hollywood guilds.

Pretty damn cool.”

The most popular hosted community on there by far, On No They Didn’t, is a celebrity gossip blog with a massive commenter base.