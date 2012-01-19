Apple Announces iTunes U, Free E-Book Creator App, iBooks 2 For The iPad

College Goes Digital With iTunes U App . What would happen if someone smooshed together an iPad and your college binder? The result would look a lot like Apple’s new iTunes U app, it seems. The new app lets you browse through courses at partner universities, tap to enroll, browse course material, take notes, view the syllabus, and a lot more. Six U.S. universities have had early access to the app to upload courses and material, and several more partners will be joining as well. —NS

—Updated 11:06 a.m. EST

Apple’s E-Textbooks. Apple’s got itself a host of new publishing partners for educational books. Those on board include: textbook kings Pearson, McGraw Hill, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and Dorling Kindersley (yes–that means dinosaur pictures on the iPad!) More to come. —NS

—Updated 10:50 a.m. EST

Apple Launches Free E-Book Creator App. Apple’s iBook Author let will anyone with a Mac (and the will) to create their own ebook or e-textbook in what seems like a WYSIWYG, fuss-free way. The app accepts drag-and-drop gestures for documents and widgets. Code-savvy book authors can create their own custom widgets using Javascript and HTML. The app publishes straight to the Apple app store. —NS

—Updated 10:37 a.m. EST

Apple Announces iBooks 2. Apple’s first announcement for this morning is a series of interactive e-textbooks that allow mutli-touch gestures to navigate through text, 3-D images, and videos. Apple’s Roger Rosner demoed the ebooks, and also showed off chapter exercises (that come with immediate feedback for wrong answers), highlighting features and (joy!) e-note-taking. iBooks 2 is free to download on the iPad as an app. iBooks 2 is the first of two big announcements Apple’s planning at their education event in New York this morning. —NS