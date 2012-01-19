Facebook’s Open Graph: Boons For Business, Perils For Privacy

The expansion of Facebook’s Open Graph program Wednesday, which lets apps like Spotify and RunKeeper publish their users’ activities to Facebook, will be a publicity boon for many apps. When a user’s activity gets published to their profile on the social network (with their permission), the app gets exposure among the user’s friends.

But for other apps, the expansion of the program is much more profound. Ticketmaster, for example, is using the feature to develop an entirely new sales channel on the social network, one that it intends to take as seriously as its growing mobile channel, Kip Levin, Ticketmaster’s executive vice president for e-commerce tells Fast Company.

That’s because the Open Graph program, which was announced at Facebook’s f8 developer conference in September and officially opened yesterday, lets a range of apps (music, cooking, travel, etc….) do more than just publish a user’s activities to their profile (or Timeline). It also allows the apps to create an “app” (yes, it gets confusing) inside Facebook itself, so a user can track all their activities in a single place.

Foodily is a web-based service (and soon to be an iPhone app) that lets you share recipes and enthusiam about food with friends. Its app on Facebook allows you to see a roll-up of all your activity on Foodily–what recipes you’ve favorited, for example, or which types of food you’re most fond of.

The Ticketmaster app goes much farther. It doesn’t simply give you an aggregate view of the concerts you’ve bought tickets for. It also allows you to keep track of which concerts you’ve bookmarked and, if you want to, actually buy tickets right from inside Facebook.