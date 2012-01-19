Tablet Users Spend 50% More Per Purchase Than Smartphone Owners

Rapper Lil’ Wayne once boasted that he’s approved million-dollar deals from his iPhone. But a new report out from Adobe Digital Marketing Insights suggests

the hip-hop star would be willing to spend significantly more if he owned an iPad.

According to the study, which Adobe released today, tablet users spend over 50% more per purchase at online retailers when compared with smartphone visitors,

and 20% more when compared with traditional laptop and desktop visitors. Adobe analyzed roughly 16.2 billion online transactions from 150 top U.S. retailers in

2011, finding that the mobile market has quickly become a lucrative cornerstone of the e-commerce industry.

Tablet visitors to retail websites, the report concluded, are three times more likely to make a purchase than smartphone users. What’s more, tablet visitors