SOPA: A Mega, Meta Mashup Of News

“It’s such a ludicrous statement,” Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia founder, said [in response]. “We’re a charity devoted to sharing free knowledge.”

Nevertheless, Murdoch isn’t the only critic. Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), sponsor of SOPA, responded to Wikipedia going black: “It is ironic that a website dedicated to providing information is spreading misinformation about the Stop Online Piracy Act. The bill will not harm Wikipedia, domestic blogs or social networking sites. This publicity stunt does a disservice to its users by promoting fear instead of facts. Perhaps during the blackout, Internet users can look elsewhere for an accurate definition of online piracy.” And Dick Costello, CEO of Twitter, tweeted: “Closing a global business in reaction to single-issue national politics is foolish.”

The Financial Times weighed in: “Silicon Valley damages itself with its persistent scaremongering over efforts to crack down on piracy. By refusing to engage in a serious effort to prevent it – instead equating copyright enforcement with censorship, or with “breaking the internet”–it undermines its credibility.”

Meanwhile, there’s a new song for the soundtrack of angry, confused howls from users who can’t call up Wikipedia and Reddit, thanks to today’s blackout in protest of the proposed intellectual property legislation: [“The Day the LOLCats Died, sung to the melody of “American Pie”]:

“Why, why are laws a thing you can buy.

They got paid off, should be paid off, re-election denied,