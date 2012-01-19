S#*! Our Business Leaders Say: “We’re in Business to Make Money”

I can’t help but get a little frustrated every time I hear someone say that the purpose of their business is to make money.

When confronted with such comments from business executives, my response (at least in my head), is always, “Yes…and?” “I’m in business to make money” is akin to a college student who says they are going to school to get a degree (or, to use the old joke, the chicken who crossed the road “to get to the other side”). Yet, we so often accept this (non)-answer as complete justification for a business’ existence.

That’s not to say that a business shouldn’t concern itself with making money. Certainly, I’ve seen companies develop such tunnel vision with the interests of their leadership that they lose sight of the need to bring revenues in to keep the company afloat, their employees paid and so on.

But this way of thinking is often used to keep a company from confronting the issues that it really should be concerning itself with: innovating to keep its customers, its employees, and its shareholders pleased over the long-term, and to be better long-term partners and stewards of the communities and the environment it operates within. Instead, it seems to argue that fulfilling one short-term goal–making profit to keep its public or private shareholders pleased–is the only purpose of the company.

Think of the number of companies that seem to constanty change what they do (especially as they shift from business model to business model as the company falls apart). In most cases, they were never particularly clear, internally or externally, about what it was they did in the first place. They were there to make money; how they made money could change on a dime, as long as they found short-term profit in it.

This attitude disconnects companies from what it is they do beyond making money–the reason they exist; the need they are supposedly filling; the customers they are serving; and the unique position they are supposed to hold in the marketplace. This way of thinking can be blamed in part for the newspaper industry being much too slow to react to how the media business was changing; how the post office lost sight of being in the message delivery business in a world of electronic communication; and how tech company after tech company has fallen to newcomers in the past few decades for thinking about their product of the moment rather than continuously innovating to provide ever-more-efficient ways to serve their customers.