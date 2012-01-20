4 Strategic Requirements For Corporate Tweeting

Michelle Obama’s first day on Twitter was the tweet heard ’round the world, with more than 60,000 followers signing up to follow her the morning she launched. Initial tweets from @MichelleObama noted that her staff would be doing the heavy lifting initially, but that every tweet from the First Lady herself would be signed “mo.” It was a nice touch of transparency, creating excitement without over-promising.

Mrs. Obama’s fellow Twitter-newbie, Rupert Murdoch, however, is off to a rockier start, or so say numerous critics; Murdoch began his Twitter account to thunderously merciless reviews. Among the complaints, he doesn’t include links in his tweets. His tweets have been called “insipid,” “banal,” and “pedestrian.” Most important: readers say Murdoch’s tweets simply don’t add value for his followers.

That value proposition is what really stands out, especially since the issues at stake go well beyond online etiquette and specific best practices. And, they likewise go beyond how individual celebrities in and out of the business arena fare with their often hyper-critical audiences.

More fundamentally, companies of all sizes are now confronting how Twitter strategies align or don’t align with their larger business strategies. Bottom line: Twitter deserves its own strategic plan as a discrete component of the larger corporate digital media plan. After all, Twitter’s speed, capacity, and influence outsize any other social media channel at the moment.

There’s a universe of choice out there in terms of deploying and using Twitter–incuding Twitter’s new enhanced brand pages–which means a whole lot to think about as companies try and fail and then finally hit on what works for them. In turn, their Twitter decisions directly affect how they must now fundamentally define their ongoing reputation management and stakeholder outreach. Consider…

Twitter means powerful consumer engagement regardless of whether it is officially labeled customer service. The impact of what Rupert Murdoch does with his Twitter account pales in comparison to the positive lessons we might learn from the Twitter strategy implemented by Best Buy. That company relies on “an army of associates” to handle its various Twitter feeds, reports the Wall Street Journal. Tweets to Best Buy’s help desk, @Twelpforce, are answered by one of 3,000 Best Buy employees who signed up for the task. Yes, we said 3,000.