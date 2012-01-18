Infographic of the Day: Not All Bad Ideas Are Created Equal

The upper-right zone is the promised land, the intersection of “functional” and “well-structured” ideas where everything from “genius” to “interesting” lies. (“Boring” is also in there on the border, but mostly it’s the good stuff.) The lower left (between “dysfunctional” and “poorly structured”) is the idea graveyard where most self-flagellating creative types probably think they spend most of their time. It could be worse, though–right smack in the middle is the zero point, for “no idea” at all.

What the chart doesn’t capture, of course, is that ideas are motile, evolving creatures. They don’t just pop out of our heads in one form and lay there passively. Well, sometimes they do–but the key to getting ideas that live in that vaunted upper-right corner isn’t simply waiting for “genius” to strike like lightning. Most ideas flop into existence somewhere near the center, or one of the axes: They’re young, half-baked, one-dimensional. Effort and work and willpower are what drags them into better territory on the graph. What might be interesting is to graph ideas themselves: After all, a bad idea might have the nugget of a good one contained within it. Likewise, a good idea invariably has bad stuff mixed in.

McCandless’s chart is a work in progress, an idea itself. Where would it sit in the “taxonomy of ideas”? Right now, it’s probably somewhere between “neat” and “interesting.” Maybe after a few iterations (McCandless openly solicits feedback on his site), it’ll inch a few more notches up–and rightward.

[via Information Is Beautiful; top image: Margo Harrison/Shutterstock]