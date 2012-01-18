Apple And The Coming Education Revolution

Big January Apple events are becoming common–perhaps as a move to distract from the messy, drawn-out gadget orgy that is CES. Tomorrow’s big reveal has a distinctly educational flavor.

Several weeks ago we learned that Apple had something to do with textbooks waiting in the wings, and it came with the blessing of none other than Steve Jobs, himself. Jobs is said to have made a big effort on this plan, as it’s something that was close to his heart, even as his health was deteriorating. That alone makes the event significant.

But what, many folks have wondered, is Apple going to do, exactly? We know the iPad is a game changer in many ways for the publishing industry, and we know that many educational establishments are leaping to embrace the device to enable much more sophisticated teaching methods (and that it’s inspired other efforts to do the same for much less money). We’ve seen companies like Kno try to bring tablet computing to schools and universities with one main selling point, amid others like cleverer note-taking: To simplify the problem of hauling many heavy and expensive textbooks around. We also know that while a plain e-version of a textbook has many benefits over a dead trees edition, there’s much scope for adding rich media and interactivity, perhaps to better illustrate difficult math equations or mediate history pop quizzes, in order to really make the lessons stick in the mind.

So some rumors suggested Apple was going to squash the existing textbook publishing paradigm–perhaps “digitally destroy” it–by releasing a new platform for powerful interactive textbook design, along with all the necessary tools to enable authors to make iPad e-textbooks truly 21st century. The new package would be a “GarageBand for textbooks,” it’s been thought, leveraging the simple and amazingly potent skills of the iPad GarageBand app to attract all sorts of people, incuding those who’d otherwise never have been interested in making music.

These rumors may have been enough to push Kno to add new technology to its tablet education platform: Kno Flashcards which automatically turning key phrases in any Kno-format textbook into a flashcard to boost student revision, and Kno Me, which is an analytics platform to keep students abreast of their learning habits and targets. Meanwhile a firm called Chegg, which has done pretty well in shaking up the textbook paradigm with a novel book-rental scheme, has just released its first piece of software aimed at the e-textbook game. It’s an HTML5-based interface, meaning it’s platform agnostic, that lets students access their e-texts whether they’re using an iPad in class or in bed, or if they’re using a school PC in the library–including all their personal annotations and reminders, and other habits more usually associated with physical books.

These are great innovations, excellent for students.