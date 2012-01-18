Training Yourself To See New Strategic Options

I just returned from a long weekend skiing with the kids and some friends. We rented a house that sits against the edge of a frozen lake, nestled in pine trees, 10 minutes from ski slopes. Saturday morning, stepping into our cars on our way to the slopes, I reminded one friend of the house’s garage door code: “Twelve thirty-four.”

He looked at me oddly, paused, and said, “You mean 1-2-3-4?”

It hit me then. I had been trying to remember “twelve thirty-four,” not realizing that the code was as simple as “1-2-3-4.”

At the choice between these two ways of remembering lies the key to great strategists. Do you think “twelve thirty-four” or, like master chess players and other great strategists, “1-2-3-4”?

You see, the strategic choices we make every day are determined by the “strategic narratives” we tell ourselves. We face a challenge and we don’t ask, “What does Porter’s Five Forces tell me to think about?” or “What does Clayton Christensen’s Disruptive Innovation model tell me to do?” No, we ask ourselves, “What does this remind me of?”

The challenge you face today may remind you of a problem you faced in the past, and if what you did in the past worked, you will simply want to try the same strategy again.