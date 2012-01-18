Wrapp Mogul: Why LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman Is Investing In The Social Gifting Site

Looking for the newest hot tech company to back? You may want to pay attention. Reid Hoffman is not just LinkedIn‘s cofounder and executive chairman. He’s also one of Silicon Valley’s savviest investors, having gotten in on the latest boom’s hottest ventures. Facebook? Check. Groupon? Check. Zynga? Double check.

Which is why it’s worth paying attention when Hoffman (pictured) decides to toss cash at a new startup. Last fall we told you about Wrapp, the Stockholm-based “social gifting” company that’s the latest idea on how you distribute discounts digitally as a means of getting people into brick-and-mortar stores.

Today, Wrapp announces that Greylock Partners, the venture capital firm where Hoffman is a partner, is participating in a new round of funding in the company, with Hoffman taking a seat on Wrapp’s board. Co-leading the Series A is Atomico, the venture firm formed by Skype cofounder Niklas Zennström. The round’s $5 million will be used to fund an expansion of Wrapp, down into Europe and onto U.S. shores.

Wrapp joins Groupon and Coupons.com among the shopping-related investments Hoffman has made. But Hoffman, who has a particular interest in big data, tells Fast Company he sees the potential for new insights once a service like Wrapp gets to scale, insights that can lead to ideas for new products.

“You can see which aspirational brands people are most interested in,” he says. “What do people like to give? What are the triggers and events that lead to gift-giving?”

A recap of how Wrapp works: The service allows you to send gift cards to other people. The cards usually involve a certain amount of free money, like $5 or $10. The system syncs with Facebook, so when you want to send a gift, you select the recipient from your list of friends, and the service tells you what cards that person is eligible for. (Retailers can limit their cards to people who meet certain demographic criteria, like “women aged 20 to 30” or “men 35 to 50”.) You can add more money to the card (like $30 to a $10 card to a women’s boutique). And since you can publish the gift to Facebook, other friends can click on the status update and add money to the card, in the case of a friend’s birthday, for example. (That’s the “social” part of “social gifting.”)