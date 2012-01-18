Zuckerberg Blogs About SOPA, Web Protests Of SOPA And PIPA Begin, White House And Codecademy Announce Code Summer+

Mark Zuckerberg On SOPA . Facebook’s founder has spoken up to express his opinion on the SOPA/PIPA issue: He’s very opposed. “The internet is the most powerful tool we have for creating a more open and connected world. We can’t let poorly thought out laws get in the way of the internet’s development,” he says, noting Facebook is anti-SOPA. Zuck then reveals “The world today needs political leaders who are pro-internet,” adding Facebook’s been working with some–an unusual outing of Facebook’s political agenda. –KE

EU Fast-Tracking Google Antitrust Probe. The European Union is pursuing Google again on monopoly abuse charges, normally such a long process that officials have been softening expectations it’ll all be sorted out soon. Now there’s a new energy, and the E.U. Competition Commissioner has said initial decisions may come as soon as the end of March. Google’s recently back in the antitrust spotlight thanks to Google+ Your World. –KE

Google Will Launch IPv6 This Summer. Google will start using the future version of the Internet, IPv6–over from IPv4–on June 6, 2012, taking almost all its services with it, including Gmail, YouTube, and others. Any information users have stored with Google will be converted over as well. Many major organizations tested the new Internet protocol last summer with success, and there’s no reason the switch shouldn’t go off hitch-free, Google explains in a blog post. In fact, it’s very likely most folks won’t notice a thing. —NS

White House And Codecademy Announce Code Summer+. Codecademy and the White House are launching a new program, “Code Summer+,” to teach programming basics over a summer to low-income kids, to better equip them to find jobs. Codecademy is also launching a meetups feature, which subscribers can use to meet fellow students in person to talk through lessons. In a blog post on the White House site, Aneesh Chopra, U.S. CTO, invites tech companies to participate in the program by contributing lesson materials, or organizing meetups. —NS