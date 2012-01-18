Grabbing Life By The Balls: A Conversation With “Hey” Amber Rae

Each morning, she wakes up, drinks a green smoothie, and checks her social networks. Then she spends the rest of her day convincing people to quit their jobs.

Formerly the Chief Evangelist for Seth Godin‘s Domino Project, she embodies the voice of a groundswell movement among Gen Y-ers who grew up hearing “the sky’s the limit” from teachers and reading The 4- Hour Workweek in their dorms. It’s a generation that worships Steve Jobs and dreams of “getting funded” the way its parents’ bands dreamed of “getting signed.”

Amber Rae is championing this movement. “We now believe anything is possible, and we’re willing to push boundaries to prove it,” she says.

She’s built a business coaching would-be entrepreneurs and publishing stories of employment independence. She composes modern proverbs–using Sharpie on Moleskine–about making work not just a job and following one’s passions. She signs her name with a heart and says “fuck” a lot. As in “plan the fuck ahead.” Heart.

Now with billionaires like Peter Thiel dangling cash to lure kids away from college, and twentysomething-skewing technology incubators popping up like the mumps, one might ask, does the Zuckerberg Generation need any more encouragement?