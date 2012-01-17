Visa Talks With Apple As Part Of Plan To Push Wireless Payments

Wireless payments, perhaps powered by NFC technology or something like it, are definitely inbound–for a bunch of reasons that start with consumer convenience and end with dynamic personalized advertising and shopper analytics. Odds are it’ll be a billion-dollar industry soon enough–which explains why there’s such a complex, layered, and consumer-hostile battle for the tech going on behind the scenes. Fascinating then that Visa, a master of the current plastic card payment paradigm, is so active in its wireless innovations.

To wit: Last week Visa chose the very public CES show as a great time to flex a little muscle, and announced that it had certified a bunch of Android-powered phones to be compatible with its PayWave systems. Android is the most ubiquitous smartphone operating system, so this move can only be a good thing. Visa also licenses PayWave royalty free to Google and ISIS, and, says Bill Gajda, the Global Head of Mobile Product, “is in discussions with a

number of other mobile operators, handset manufacturers, OS providers on

how we can license PayWave as broadly as possible to give our issuers

as broad and flexible an opportunity to participate in NFC payments as

possible.”

That got us thinking: What about Apple?

“I can’t tell you when Apple is going to put NFC in the next

version of the iPhone,” Gadja says, “but we’ve had discussions with them

around the PayWave standard and they’ve asked to look at our

specification and certification process so that when they decide to do

something those lines of communication are open.”

That’s very exciting,

given Apple’s huge power over the mobile computing paradigm, and its own experiments with very futuristic payment methods.

Meanwhile the smartphone certification move is aimed at the mobile operator partners Visa’s working with around the world, “so that each issuer doesn’t have to look at them seperately. They can rely on Visa to certify these devices so that the PayWave application is stored and works properly, but also so that the NFC radio, as a connectivity to whatever secure element, works as well. Because they have to be as reliable as a plastic card swipe, whether it’s the radio range, the connectivity to the SIM, or the other secure element.”