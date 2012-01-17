Beepl Launches A Twitter-Simple, “Social Q&A Site”

People, meet Beepl.

It launched to the general public yesterday in the online

expertise-sharing/question-and-answer sphere after a short private test

run. Branding itself as a “social Q&A site” that “lets users seek

answers and opinion from subject specialists, enthusiasts and their

social graph,” Beepl also “understands the topics that questions relate

to and users’ interests and expertise so that questions automatically

reach the best people to reach them.” That bit of lateral thinking

differentiates Beepl in a pretty bustling market, but it’s only one of

the novel surprises from the company (starting with the lack of a launch

press release).

As founder Steve O’Hear noted in a tweet,

“Almost all of today’s @Beepl press coverage was done without issuing

or indeed writing a press release. #startuplife #pr.” That the launch

happened during a federal holiday in the U.S. also highlights Beepl is a

little different–it’s headquartered in London and Prague, partly

because O’Hear himself is British.

Fast Company spoke with

O’Hear to learn more. Beepl’s UI is simple and easy to use–almost

Twitter-esque in its clean lines, and O’Hear notes, “We tried to create a

very simple app, because I think our competitors are getting a bit

unwieldy.” But he thinks the real power in the mix is “our semantic

technology behind the site. What we’re effectively doing is looking at

every user and we’re building an interest graph so that the right

questions find the right people, or the best people, to answer them

automatically. You don’t have to go and join the site and declare an

interest in various topics, or follow topics or whatever–the idea is

that topics follow you.”

That makes Beepl stand out from other systems, of which Quora may be the best known.

“Quora’s

trying to, as I understand it, create a massive repository of answers

to questions,” says O’Hear. “In their words they originally said they wanted to be the ‘Wikipedia for things that wouldn’t get a Wikipedia

entry,’ so they clamped down on some things. […] We’re not like

that–we’re much more a social media platform, for the here and now. We

don’t mind people asking the same question again and again, because it

may have a different context or may be particularly timely.” Perhaps

this explains the Twitter-like feel.

The real-time feel is also

echoed in the automated interests graph that powers Beepl’s internal

recommendation engine, which is “growing the whole time,” O’Hear says.

“And we’re even looking into how we may expire interests. The example we

often give is if you get an Amazon Kindle for Christmas, you’re totally

into Kindle for the first four weeks, and then you’re not so interested

in the topic–though by that point you may have developed some

expertise on it. The engine behind the site means it’s a real-time

network of experts.”