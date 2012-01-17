Yang Resigns from Yahoo Board, Rumored iPad 3 In March, Eric Cantor: House Not Voting On SOPA, Facebook Planning May IPO?

Jerry Yang Resigns From Yahoo Board: Yang, one of two cofounders of the company that started as an Internet portal in 1995, resigned today from the company’s board as well as all other positions he holds with the company, says Reuters. Yahoo’s board has come under fire for what are perceived by shareholders to be a long series of missteps, including the hiring of Carol Bartz as CEO three years ago. Two weeks ago, the company announced it was bringing on a new CEO, Scott Thompson, the former president of PayPal. –EBB

advertisement

advertisement

— Updated 8:00 p.m. EST Hot iPad Rumor: March Launch. A couple of articles from Bloomberg and Macotakara, sourced from people in Apple’s supply chain, are combining to suggest a February press event for a March launch for the iPad 3. It’s now thought full production speeds will be reached “by February” meaning Apple could have millions ready for the first week’s sale in March. –KE –Updated 11:15 a.m. EST Eric Cantor: House Not Voting On SOPA. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) told House Oversight Chairman Darrell Issa (R-CA) that the House of Representatives would not vote on the Stop Online Privacy Act until there was “consensus” on the issue. In a public statement, Issa claimed that “Majority Leader Cantor has assured me that we will continue to work to address outstanding concerns and work to build consensus prior to any anti-piracy legislation coming before the House for a vote.” Both houses of Congress are deeply divided over SOPA, an online piracy bill whose provisions will cause significant losses to America’s Internet industry. –NU Apple Targets Samsung Smartphones In Germany. In Germany, Apple has filed a new suits citing a slew of Samsung products for copyright infringement, including 10 smartphones and 5 tablets. After a German court banned the sale of Samsung’s Galaxy 10.1 in September, the company created a modified version, the Galaxy 10.1N. Apple’s new suits target Samsung’s new tablet model as well. —NS

advertisement

Samsung May Sell Bonds And Expand Chip Plant. Samsung has plans in the works to borrow $1 billion towards expanding a chip factory in Austin, Texas. The plant has been operating at maximum capacity since October last year, Bloomberg reports. —NS –Updated 10:50 a.m. Amazon Investing $95 Million In China Distribution Center. Amazon is installing a distribution center in Nanning, China, with an investment of $95 million. The company signed a deal with the Economic and Technological Development Zone on Monday, the Shanghai Daily reports. —NS Apple To Launch E-book Creation Tool? Apple’s Thursday announcement regarding digital publishing could extend to a platform that could let users create their own, possibly interactive, e-books. Such a “GarageBand for e-books,” Ars Technica explains, will be consistent with Apple’s role as a creator of tools for creating content, akin to the company’s other hits like iMovie and Final Cut Pro. —NS Wikipedia To Protest SOPA With Blackout. Internets, brace yourselves. Wikipedia will join Reddit in protesting the SOPA and PIPA legislations by going dark for 24 hours on Wednesday. (Reddit is planning to go silent for a more modest 12 hours.) In an announcement Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wrote, “… we simply cannot ignore the fact that SOPA and PIPA endanger free speech both in the United States and abroad, and set a frightening precedent of Internet censorship for the world.” —NS

advertisement

–Updated 8:00 a.m. EST –Updated 8:00 a.m. EST Facebook Planning May IPO? AllThingsD has heard that Facebook’s mighty IPO that’s expected this year may be surfacing as early as in the third week of May, with a 10% stake being offered up for a target of $10 billion. That puts the company’s total valuation at $100 billion. —NS Netflix Investors File Class Action Suit. A group of vexed investors are suing Netflix for witholding key information that they believe eventually affected the company’s stock price last year. They claim that Netflix executives failed to inform them of pending contract renewals for streaming video in the months before Netflix stock prices took a turn, on heels of their price change policy and failed attempts at splitting their DVD-by-mail and streaming businesses. —NS

advertisement

Lovefilm To Stream ABC TV Hits. Amazon’s Lovefilm video streaming service in the U.K. has signed a deal with ABC TV that will bring Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Brothers and Sisters, and other well-loved U.S. TV series to the service in the U.K. It’s the latest in a string of deals that the service has been collecting in preparation for competition from Netflix, which launched in the U.K. early this year. —NS Customer Details Leaked In Zappos.com Hack. Hackers attacked online shoe seller Zappos.com over the weekend, accessing account information of its 24 million customers. Chief executive Tony Hseih informed staff and customers of the breach on Sunday night, writing that personal information like addresses and email addresses may have been compromised, but credit card numbers had not been accessed. —NS –Updated 5:30 a.m. EST [Image: Flickr user formatc1]

advertisement

Friday’s Fast Feed: “Angry Brides” Game Tackles Dowry In India, iPhone 5 To Run On T-Mobile?, Facebook Launches “Listen,” and more!