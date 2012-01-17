Tips On Finding An Accelerator To Ignite Your Startup

It’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times–to be a startup, that is. On the plus side, recent research from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation indicates that startup companies–particularly high-growth startups–are the most fruitful source of new U.S. jobs and offer the economy’s best hope for recovery. On the other hand, newly minted ideas are fighting a sea of competitors for market share and funding, not to mention navigating Sarbanes-Oxley regulations and the still-cautious consumer spending landscape.

The best bet for aspiring entrepreneurs may just be a hookup. One that has staying power. Accelerators, those forums for getting hands-on help from experienced mentors, sourcing seed capital, and sometimes even providing a co-working location, can provide the resources to take a startup from concept to market a lot quicker than trying to blaze a trail independently.

Joshua Hernandez, a founder of Tap.Me, an in-game advertising platform, writes, “Although I had built three other startups and failed another two, I knew we would need to connect locally if we wanted to survive our business concept. The Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Center (CEC) became an immediate forum for us to present our startup, which at the time was quite complex.”

Hernandez just happened to live and work in Chicago. However, there’s still hope for aspiring moguls who aren’t anywhere near startup hotbeds like Silicon Valley. Fast Company talked with Rebeca Hwang, cofounder and CEO of YouNoodle, Inc. and a technology partner to the Startup Malaysia conference, Kevin Willer, the CEO of CEC, and Murat Aktihanoglu, managing director of the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator in New York City. Here’s what they told us about standing out, hooking up, and getting a brand-new business off the ground.

FC: What’s the best way to make your application stand out?

Rebeca Hwang: The best way to stand out is to have a compelling story and to articulate it efficiently. It’s not just about a product pitch. The team, especially when coming from outside of the Valley, needs to be able to capture the story of the team and the idea in less than five minutes. The story should include information that increases the credibility of the team in the sector, an endorsement by highly reputable people in the startup community, and a compelling articulation of how the product solves a relevant (and potentially profitable) problem in the market. It should convey the passion and personal emotional investment of the team in this project. Finally, adding some color always helps. For example, many investors love to learn about aspects of the founders’ personality or past accomplishments that might be indicative of tenacity, integrity, and brilliance, e.g.: I was an international champion in chess tournaments.