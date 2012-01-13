“Angry Brides” Game Tackles Dowry In India, iPhone 5 To Run On T-Mobile?, Facebook Launches “Listen”

Shaadi.com Launches “Angry Brides” Facebook Game . Indian matchmaking giant Shaadi.com ( #39 on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies of 2011 ) has launched a Facebook game to tackle dowry, a thorny matrimonial issue in India. In the game, “Angry Brides,” players play a many-armed bride who can hurl shoes, veggies, even knives, at dowry seeking targets. —NS

–Updated 10:00 a.m. EST

Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Facebook, Google. A Delhi High Court has issued summons to Google, Facebook, and other Internet companies in an ongoing battle in India over user content on websites. The issue swirls around religiously offensive and other “objectionable” content on the websites, which the companies are being asked to take down. The companies have been asked to appear in court on March 13 and face criminal charges for allegedly hosting inappropriate content. —NS

–Updated 8:30 a.m. EST

iPhone 5 Could Run On T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s chief technology officer is optimistic about the network’s involvement in Apple’s iPhone 5. The hardware that Apple will put in the new phone, Neville Ray said, will be compatible with T-Mobile’s unique AWS wireless network. —NS **UPDATE: T-Mobile has released a statement saying “Mr. Ray was speaking generally to chipset advancements available to all phone manufacturers,” and that T-Mobile has no knowledge of Apple’s product roadmap.

–Updated 6:45 a.m. EST

Google Doesn’t Index The @ Symbol. Google has confirmed to Mashable that it doesn’t index the “@” symbol, a Twitter standard, in its search algorithms. So, when you Google “@so-and-so” it’s equivalent to searching for “so-and-so,” thereby excluding Twitter accounts from top search hits. Twitter GC Alex Macgillivray, who tweeted his misgivings about Google’s “Search Plus You” policy, also tweeted his objection to Google’s indexing habits yesterday. —NS