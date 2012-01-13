“Angry Brides” Game Tackles Dowry In India, iPhone 5 To Run On T-Mobile?, Facebook Launches “Listen”

Shaadi.com Launches “Angry Brides” Facebook Game. Indian matchmaking giant Shaadi.com (#39 on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies of 2011) has launched a Facebook game to tackle dowry, a thorny matrimonial issue in India. In the game, “Angry Brides,” players play a many-armed bride who can hurl shoes, veggies, even knives, at dowry seeking targets. —NS
Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Facebook, Google. A Delhi High Court has issued summons to Google, Facebook, and other Internet companies in an ongoing battle in India over user content on websites. The issue swirls around religiously offensive and other “objectionable” content on the websites, which the companies are being asked to take down. The companies have been asked to appear in court on March 13 and face criminal charges for allegedly hosting inappropriate content. —NS
iPhone 5 Could Run On T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s chief technology officer is optimistic about the network’s involvement in Apple’s iPhone 5. The hardware that Apple will put in the new phone, Neville Ray said, will be compatible with T-Mobile’s unique AWS wireless network. —NS **UPDATE: T-Mobile has released a statement saying “Mr. Ray was speaking generally to chipset advancements available to all phone manufacturers,” and that T-Mobile has no knowledge of Apple’s product roadmap.
Google Doesn’t Index The @ Symbol. Google has confirmed to Mashable that it doesn’t index the “@” symbol, a Twitter standard, in its search algorithms. So, when you Google “@so-and-so” it’s equivalent to searching for “so-and-so,” thereby excluding Twitter accounts from top search hits. Twitter GC Alex Macgillivray, who tweeted his misgivings about Google’s “Search Plus You” policy, also tweeted his objection to Google’s indexing habits yesterday. —NS
Beats And Monster Splitting Up. Monster Cable Products, the manufacturers of the iconic Beats headphone line, will no longer be partners in creating their hugely popular earpieces. Beats will not renew its contract with Monster when their five-year deal lapses at the end of this year, Bloomberg reports, after the companies failed to agree on revenue shares and credit for the idea. —NS
Egging Halts iPhone 4S Sales In Beijing, Shanghai. Apple’s overwhelming popularity and limited store presence in China landed its iPhone 4S launch in a spot of trouble. Opening delays at a Beijing Apple Store rankled the assembled crowd, members of which had been waiting hours in the cold. Name calling and scrapping broke out and two members of the crowd egged the store. In response, Apple has decided to stop selling the iPhone 4S at Apple Stores in Shanghai and Beijing, and instead will route customers to their Web store and retail partners. —NS
Facebook Launches “Listen” Feature. The “Listen” feature, part of Mark Zuckerberg’s grand plan for Facebook unveiled at F8, is lauching today. Look for a musical note beside friends’ names in your chat sidebar. Hovering over them, you’ll see the “Listen With…” button, which will let you listen to the tune they’re listening to with a single click. —NS
[Image: Flickr user dfinnecy]
