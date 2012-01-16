Gibson Guitar And IBM: The Art, And Science, Of Doing Well By Doing Good

At first glance, Nashville-based Gibson Guitar and Armonk-based IBM are about a million miles apart in almost every way imaginable. Privately held Gibson makes musical instruments, many of them by hand, much the same way they did 100 years ago. Publicly held IBM continues to reinvent itself, delivering services and technology that weren’t imaginable a century ago.

Nonetheless, both of these brands are leaders in their respective arenas–Gibson the artist, if you will, and IBM the scientist. More profoundly, both companies share a common commitment to their communities as exemplified by Gibson’s GuitarTown and IBM’s The Great Mind Challenge. A closer look at these two programs will reveal the art and science of doing well by doing good.

You’ve Got to Start Somewhere (So Just Start)

When Nina Miller, now executive director of the Gibson Foundation, first approached the CEO of Gibson (Henry Juszkiewicz) in late 2003 about the idea of a public arts project featuring 10-foot guitars crafted by local artists, she was in unchartered waters. “I went and got permission from the mayor’s office and then I kind of figured it out from there,” recalls Miller. Six months and a lot of hard work later, 50 giant guitars adorned Nashville’s sidewalks and over $400,000 had been raised for local charities by auctioning off the guitars.

Also conceived in 2003, the Great Mind Challenge started in India as IBM looked to educate the next generation of IT workers. Since then, it has become a “global academic initiative” in which classrooms become laboratories for solving actual business challenges and students engage with outside thought leaders. Interestingly, this program is just now launching in the U.S. at San Jose State University. SJSU Professor Larry Gee, who is running the program, elaborates, “Students work on real business problems in real time to learn and apply social business tools and processes.”

You Can’t Do Good All By Yourself

GuitarTown is a complex program that involves artists, musicians, city governments, and numerous sponsors. Artists create the guitars, the musicians lend their celebrity by signing the sculptures, cities provide the public art space, and sponsors defray the costs. “We did want it to be a community effort,” Miller says. Because each participant had something to gain from being involved in the program, all were eager to get on board.

Similarly, The Great Mind Challenge brings together a broad cross-section of talent. “Students receive education, tuition, and mentoring from social business thought leaders, authors, top executives in the social business [arena] and, of course, IBM social business experts,” says Michael Riegel, IBM’s VP of Academics and Startups. And while the students are learning, corporations get fresh thinking about their challenges and universities gain access to new technology they might not otherwise afford.