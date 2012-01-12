Manufacture Of Raspberry Pi Begins, Israel Hacker Publishes Saudi Credit Card Info, Sharp Won’t Make iPad 3 Screens

Microsoft Scoops LG Into Its Android Patent Sack . Microsoft has announced it’s just signed a licensing deal with LG to cover the core patents MS says Android infringes on. It’s a continuation of a long-followed business plan by MS, which has led some to wonder it may be more profitable than its own smartphone effort, and which means it’s now covered the greater majority of big-name Android makers, or more than 70% of such phones sold in the U.S. –KE

–Updated 11:45 a.m. EST

Sharp Won’t Make iPad 3 Screens. As rumors rumble on about Apple’s iPad 3, news of its display manufacturer seem to be picking up steam. Most recently, Sharp seems to be no longer a suspected supplier for screens on the devices, letting Samsung and LG Display take the lead on that front. —NS

–Updated 8:30 a.m. EST

Israel Hacker Publishes Saudi Credit Card Info. After a Saudi hacker stole and published credit card info of about 400,000 Israeli accounts last week, an Israeli hacker has attempted a comeback. The hacker, who identifies himself as “Omer Cohen” posted names, emails, and credit card details of more than 200 valid Saudi cards online, and claimed to have access to several more. —NS

EPIC May Snitch To FTC On Google’s “Search Plus Your World.” Privacy concerns were among the many misgivings the people of the Internet expressed about Google’s new social plan fpr search. Now, a group called the Electronic Privacy Information Center is planning to contact the U.S. Federal Trade Commission with concerns that the plan breaches antitrust and privacy boundaries. —NS