5 Ways To Discover And Develop Your Unique Strengths

As much as we love a business visionary like, say, Steve Jobs–and we love him to pieces–we are not Steve

Jobs, and never could be. Nor should we. All leaders have their own unique talents, which they will use in different ways to bring out the best in themselves and others. Here are 5 ways to discover your own strongest qualities and put them to work in business and in life.

1. Don’t compare yourself with others–but do approach people who inspire, and even intimidate, you.

Are there people in your life who wow or even

intimidate you? Are you jealous of them? Go up and

introduce yourself, allow yourself to be a part of their lives, and even offer to contribute to their milieu if you are so inclined. If they have a quality you

are charged by, perhaps you have not given yourself permission to

explore and develop those sides of yourself? Consider aligning

yourself with people you feel competitive toward–it’s a

new world and we have much to learn from each other.

2. Don’t concentrate on weaknesses, do concentrate

on strengths.

First, find out what your strengths are. Go online and take

a Briggs Meyers test, an Enneagram test, or buy the Gallup Strengths

Finder 2.0 book. There are even more robust ways to discover your unique

talents, abilities, and ways of thinking by talking with a career coach. Or try them all and see what

works. Self-understanding and self-support is key.

Working on one’s weaknesses only brings misery and

self-doubt. Concentrating on your strengths brings a better sense of

fulfillment and forward progress.

3. Eliminate your weaknesses by partnering with others.

Albert Einstein was initially a failure who leaned heavily on his wife. Many now believe she

ultimately helped him devise his famous equation. Let’s be honest: He was a

dreamer with his head in the clouds (and thank goodness he was). He came to success in roundabout ways. His wife kept her head on straight and together

they accomplished greatness. That is the value of having a partner and team,

varieties of perspectives, talents, and skills to get the job done. How is your

team?

Do you have someone’s

back? Do they have yours? Are there complimentary skill sets

involved? If you have people who believe in you, you can go far together.

Whether it’s a mentor, employee, or co-worker, get their back and let them get

yours.