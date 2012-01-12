Screen Grabbing: Forget The Second-Screen TV Experience, How About A Third?

Once upon a time it was uncommon for households to have more than one television. Not anymore. Now, not only do we need several TVs, but tablets and smartphones while watching too. According to Nielsen, roughly 40% of U.S. mobile device owners are tuning into their TVs with such gadgets on their laps.

Called the “second-screen experience,” the trend is one broadcasters are racing to own, out of fear they might lose out on the next big thing in digital engagement and advertising–especially as their viewers oscillate their attention more and more from the big screen to the small. To this end, VH1 has experimented with everything from teaming with Twitter for social feeds to launching their own companion apps for the iPhone and iPad. Today, the channel is unveiling its latest experiment: a partnership with social-video startup Spreecast to provide live, multi-screen video feeds during the upcoming Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. “More than three-quarters of our viewers are engaged with a second screen while they’re watching TV,” says Dan Sacher, VH1’s VP of digital. “We started out with petty basic text chats a few years ago–we’ve graduated in complexity.”

The question now is whether the second screen is becoming too complex. VH1’s latest venture will feature live feeds from four on-second-screen commentators, rotating from publications such as Slate, GQ, and Gawker. “It’s kind of like watching along with your friends, except your friends are joining you via webcam,” says Jonathan Mallow, executive producer of VH1.com. The services will provide live chat for its viewers, social sharing on Facebook, Twitter feeds for the award show’s hashtags, videos, photos, and various headlines from VH1’s editorial team. And that’s only online–there’s still VH1’s Costar app for more mobile entertainment.

At what point does the amount of content provided on the second screen go too far, to the point where it starts detracting from the first-screen experience?

“God, I don’t know,” Sacher says. “I don’t think we’ve crossed that line yet. I feel like it’s our audience that is pushing the envelope here. We’re just trying to feed the beast.”