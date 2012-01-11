Web Video Gets Real-Time Translation In 50+ Languages

At CES in Las Vegas today, Canadian startup Ortsbo debuted its Live & Global platform, which uses proprietary technology and close-captioning to translate video in 53 languages–in real time. Translation options range from Spanish and Chinese to Maltese and Yiddish. And there’s even a rock star connection: Gene Simmons of Kiss is a business partner and spokesperson for the firm.

Internet audiences can watch closed-caption translation in real time of Variety magazine’s ongoing Entertainment Summit. Variety and Ortsbo have signed a partnership agreement. Ortsbo president David Lucatch stressed the product’s potential for corporate meetings at CES, saying that “regardless of the language you speak, today you speak your client’s language.”

In a real-time demo by a Fast Company reporter using Google Chrome on a Windows 7 PC, the closed captioning system performed admirably. After an initial crash, Ortsbo’s software provided fairly accurate translations into French and Spanish, along with somewhat more error-ridden translations into Arabic and Hebrew. However, the translations didn’t appear to be any clunkier than major competitors such as Google Translate.

Ortsbo has a history of holding publicity stunts to raise awareness of the company’s products. Steve Nash and several other basketball players took part in an online multilingual press conference with Len Berman for Ortsbo this past year; Simmons also participated in an online chat with fans in 92 countries using the company’s products.

The main purpose of the real-time closed-caption product seems to be for corporate events and international consumer engagement. Ortsbo recently signed an agreement with IndyCar for translation of press conferences and custom social media events. But the big commercial ramifications for this type of product lie in the exponentially expanding world of Internet video. Google’s YouTube (which, of course, has easy access to Google Translate) is likely out of reach but there are hundreds of other Internet video sites with deep pockets and overseas consumer reach. Ortsbo would have to be foolish not to reach out to them. Then there’s the issue of what will happen when Skype introduces instant translation. It is a deeply lucrative field despite the potential headaches for both coders and linguists.