Don’t Be The Spanish Armada: How Fast Is Your Fleet?

In 1588, 130 Spanish ships pointed their bows toward England, intent on invading the country and overthrowing Queen Elizabeth I. But they were unprepared for the battle they instigated. British ships sailed circles around them, forcing a hasty retreat home. In all, the Spanish Armada lost 50 ships in their attempt.

The root cause of the Spanish defeat now seems simple. The British had developed a new kind of ship–an improvement on the “galleon” design that the Spanish had developed 30 years earlier. By lengthening the ship and clearing the deck of cabins, the British warship proved faster and more maneuverable than their Spanish adversaries.

How fast and maneuverable is your strategy?

The answer depends on its design. Does your strategy create resistance or does it cut through the competition like a sleek motorboat?

Just as there is a way to measure the wind and water resistance a boat creates as it speeds toward its goal, it is possible to measure the resistance of your strategy. Great companies begin with a strategy that removes resistance, that disrupts the market, so that competitors just step aside.

Below I provide a way for you to measure the resistance your strategy creates (you can also see my free tool at kaihan.net or check out chapter 18 of my book, Outthink the Competition). But first, let me give you an example of what I mean.