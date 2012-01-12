Memberly Helps You Give Your Day Job The Finger

Jesse Thorn produces a web series that teaches men how to dress like grown ups. But he’s found a new way to make money off of his site while he’s sleeping like a baby.

It’s not just ads. Thorn uses a bake-your-own-subscription service called Memberly to sell both pocket squares and newsletter subscriptions. One square, every other month, for $45 a pop; an “Inside Track” newsletter for $1 a week. He calls it the “Put This On Gentlemen’s Association.”

“Our two Memberly projects are great ways for us to connect with our most passionate fans without taking big financial risks,” says Thorn via email. “Our growth percentage is in the double digits month-to-month.”

Thousands of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and independent workers have eked a living out on the wild wild web since Ebay launched in 1995; the rise of other platforms like Etsy and Kickstarter have substantially reduced barriers to opening a store or raising money for a business. But there’s an inherent risk in starting a business–whether online or off, content or commerce. It’s the unpredictability of forecasting revenue.

Memberly aims to mitigate that risk, so entrepreneurs can monetize passions without freaking out about where next month’s rent will come from. They do it by helping people set up subscription businesses in the time it takes to order a pizza.