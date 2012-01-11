What’s Behind Intel’s Expensive Ultrabook Push?

Intel is in the news thanks to CES, its new Ultrabook, and an incredibly ambitious–not to mention pricey–marketing push. But the real news isn’t the ad campaign for Ultrabooks. A more interesting consideration is why Intel feels the need to do this at all.

Reuters is dubbing Intel’s efforts a “marketing barrage” and notes that when it begins in April, it’s “expected to surpass” its 2003 efforts to promote Centrino technology for wireless tech in laptops. “Intel spent about $300 million on that campaign,” Reuters reports, meaning that Intel is seemingly about to spend somewhere around a third of a billion dollars to promote a novel new design for portable computers.

We contacted Intel’s team, busy promoting the Ultrabook on the show floor at CES, and Media Relations Manager Robert Manetta told us that the company is “really excited about the reception that Ultrabook devices are receiving. The category is less than seven months old, the devices themselves have only been on the market for four months, and Intel has spent almost nothing in marketing. Still, the press are writing positive reviews and saying things like Ultrabook devices ‘are one of the defining trends’ of this year’s CES.”

The push for this category of device is “just the beginning” of a “a multi-year, industry-wide effort that will roll out in phases and where new experiences and features will be added to Ultrabook devices over time,” Manetta said, with the driving force coming from Windows 8 and new processors. In terms of marketing, Manetta pointed out that Intel spends “millions of dollars of marketing each year. This year we are focusing much of those resources on the Ultrabook category and that’s as it should be–the Ultrabook category is big priority for Intel.”

There’s much debate about it, but it’s arguable that Apple created the Ultrabook reference design (for portable computers–not just your classic “PC”) with the original Air in 2008, so we may quibble with Manetta’s assertion the category is less than a year old. Plus the Ultrabook is not a new paradigm–a wholly new and innovative take on solving old and future problems–it’s just a sleek and clever refinement of the tried and tested notebook PC design. This is true, no matter how much Intel tries to spin it as “a new era in computing” (the campaign’s tagline). Reuters also mentioned this novel nugget: The campaign is “hoping to fend off major strides made by Apple Inc and its MacBook Air into the high-end personal computing market.”

Before we go much further, here’re a couple of thinking points: In 2011 the PC market remained more or less stagnant, and no particularly exciting sales growth occurred, which led to a dip in Microsoft’s income–and was mirrored in CPU sales, of course. Apple bucked the overall market trend, largely propelled by its MacBook Air line, and actually grew both its sales and its market share with a record quarter. And Apple’s entire iconic line of Mac computers is powered by Intel chips, after a dramatic move from IBM chips in 2006.