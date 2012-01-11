Shazam Launches Music Player For iPhone

Shazam is used to hearing music–now it’s playing it back at you.

The startup behind the popular smartphone app, which enables users to identify music by scanning and matching short audio clips, today unveiled the Shazam Player, an iTunes-like service for the iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch that takes advantage of Shazam’s unique, patented technology. Not only does the Shazam Player let users play songs and build playlists, but it also provides discovery tools, such as scanning songs for streaming lyrics, social sharing, tracking concert dates, or viewing related YouTube videos.

It’s the startup’s first new app since Shazam launched on the iPhone in 2008, and an indication of the company’s ambitions beyond being just a music-fingerprinting service. Shazam, which raised roughly $32 million in new capital this summer, has for the most part always been a middleman–a way to discover music that you’ll inevitably purchase via a third party, whether iTunes or Amazon. But after facilitating roughly $100 million in music transactions last year (of which it takes a slight cut), Shazam has recognized the larger potential for the service in everything from music to television to advertising.

“Our real focus in the business right now is to drive engagement,” says Shazam CEO Andrew Fisher. “That is, driving daily engagement, and giving people reasons to come back to the service on a more frequent basis than they have done before.”