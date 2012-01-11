Football Fans Vote Republican: Hardcore Data Miners Track “Neo Tribes” With “Micro-Targeting”

In political campaigns, as in everything, knowledge is power. Data about potential voters is of great value to candidates, and Aristotle, a company that has dealt in political technology for almost 30 years, is finding new ways go about collecting and delivering that data in the 2012 election.

Aristotle mines data from various sources–credit card purchases, public records, grocery discount card records, magazine subscriptions, social media sites, the list goes on–and compiles detailed profiles of voters. The data considered relevant is often surprising: It’s not just about whether a given voter has identified with a certain party or indicated that particular issues matter to them.

In the absence of more easily actionable data like that, campaigns turn to other clues to make inferences about how good of a target you might be: How many children do you have? Where do they go to school? What kind of car do you drive? What are your hobbies? You’d be surprised at the relations the data crunchers can find. AzCapitolTimes.com sums it up nicely: “A preference for football indicates Republican leanings. Basketball indicates Democratic leanings. Religious purchases can say a lot about social-issue stances. Professional licenses can help paint a picture of a voter. Owning a motorcycle strongly suggests libertarian leanings and gun-rights advocacy. A subscription to Good Housekeeping says someone will favor female candidates.”

John Phillips, Aristotle’s CEO, tells Fast Company that Aristotle gathers some 500 attributes on voters, “such as interests and charitable causes, educational level, homeowner/renter, estimated income or presence of children in the household.”

Phillips is the first to admit this may seem weird to the unitiated. “While some may initially see information such as magazine subscriptions and the type of car one drives as irrelevant, many consultants use these unique fields to form theories on how people will vote,” he tells Fast Company. The pollster John Zogby has used data like Aristotle’s to parse people into “neo tribes” that vote alike.

Data that might seem devoid of political content are nonetheless seen as useful enough indices to lure many campaigns onto Aristotle’s client list. “Every U.S. President–Democrat and Republican–from Reagan through Obama, has used Aristotle products and/or services, as have many U.S. Senators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic and Republican state party organizations and other major campaigns worldwide,” Aristotle boasts on its site.