Use An iPhone? Yup, The Government Tracks That

Last week, an Indian hacker crew successfully broke into a secured Indian military government network. The group, the Lords of Dharmaraja, posted documents that infer Apple, Nokia, and Research In Motion gave the Indian government backdoor access to their devices in exchange for mobile phone market rights. Indian government officials say the files are forgeries; however, they fit in perfectly with what we know about mobile phone surveillance in 2012.

Fast Company has reported extensively on smartphone and computer security fears. In the documents, which have been posted on multiple mirrors, India military intelligence refers multiple times to a system known as RINOA SUR. According to ZDNet India’s Manan Kakkar, the RINOA portion of the acronym refers to “RIM, Nokia, Apple,” while the SUR portion is unknown. The documents describe a backdoor mobile phone surveillance system in great detail. The documents also infer that network access was granted to the Indian government in exchange for the right to sell to Indian consumers.

The pervasiveness of government smartphone and computer surveillance in the United States is unknown. Several days ago, a federal appeals court revived the Jewel vs. NSA [PDF] lawsuit, which alleges that the National Security Agency (NSA) routinely engages in warrantless surveillance of electronic communications. According to privacy watchdog group EPIC, a secret 2002 executive order granted the NSA the authority to conduct warrantless surveillance of electronic communications. The Jewel vs. NSA lawsuit was filed by Carolyn Jewel, a Los Angeles-area romance novelist who found evidence that showed details about her online activity were being given to the NSA by her Internet service provider.

Other intelligence agencies may be involved in warrantless surveillance of mobile telephone and Internet communications as well. The Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a lawsuit in late October alleging that the PATRIOT Act has “secret interpretations” that allow government agencies to conduct dragnets of e-traffic. Under these interpretations, it seems that large numbers of Americans–both individuals and businesses–can be targeted for surveillance if the FBI has determined they are “relevant to a government investigation.” No warrant is required.

Unfortunately, this isn’t just tinfoil hat chat. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Mark Udall (D-CO) have both publicly expressed concern about possible or already-extant surveillance. Udall and Wyden both serve on the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, which helps monitor information warfare and cyberintelligence.