Generation Flux: DJ Patil

DJ Patil pulls a two-foot-long metal bar from his backpack . The contraption, which he calls a double pendulum, is hinged in the middle, so it can fold in on itself. Another hinge on one end is attached to a clamp, which he secures to the edge of a table. “Now,” he says, holding the bar vertically, from the top, “see if you can predict where this end will go.” Then he releases it, and the bar begins to swing wildly, circling the spot where it is attached to the table, while also circling in on itself. There is no pattern, no way to predict where it will end up. While it spins and twists, with more velocity than I’d have imagined, Patil talks to me about chaos theory. “The important insight,” he notes, “is identifying when things are chaotic and when they’re not.”

In high school, Patil got kicked out of math class for being disruptive. He graduated only by

convincing a school administrator to change his failing grade in chemistry. He went to junior college

because his girlfriend was going, and signed up for a calculus class because she had. He took so

long doing his homework, his girlfriend would complain. “It’s not like I’m going to become a

mathematician,” he told her.

Patil, 37, is now an expert in chaos theory, among other mathematical disciplines. He has applied

computational science to help the Defense Department with threat assessment and bioweapons

containment; he worked for eBay on web security and payment fraud; he was chief scientist at

LinkedIn, before joining venture capital firm Greylock Partners. But Patil first made a name for

himself as a researcher on weather patterns at the University of Maryland: “There are some times,”

Patil explains, “when you can predict weather well for the next 15 days. Other times, you can only

really forecast a couple of days. Sometimes you can’t predict the next two hours.”

The business climate, it turns out, is a lot like the weather. And in recent years, predicting what

will happen next has gotten exponentially harder. Patil’s own life is a reflection of this reality.

He has worked in academia, in government, at big public companies, and at startups; he is a

technologist and a businessman; a teacher and a diplomat. He is none of those things and all of

them, and who knows what he will be or do next. Certainly not him. “That doesn’t bother me,” he

says. “I’ll find something.”

He recalls how he learned to master math: “I was always good with computers, fast at coding; I hacked

into my school’s grading system. But when I started taking calculus in junior college, I realized, I

don’t know any of this. I felt embarrassingly stupid. So I said, ‘Okay, I can either be stupid or I

can change.’ So I went to the Cupertino public library and took out all the high school math books I

could find, and I had to self-teach the basic principles. And I fell in love with it. It was so

different from other math classes I’d taken, because it explained why the world works. You could put

it into computer programs, and it would make it real.”

After two years at DeAnza Community College, Patil transferred to University of California at San

Diego. He still felt behind in math, certainly wasn’t at the top of his class in terms of grades,

but he helped professors with research–about how sand forms, and why the sardine population was

collapsing–and he graduated on schedule with a math degree. He considered oceanography as a

discipline, but chose instead to study under Jim Yorke, one of the pioneers of chaos theory, at the

University of Maryland.

For his research, Patil says, “I would take over the computers at night.” His research topic: “How

do you understand the nonlinear aspects of the weather? I had to clean and process so much data. I

would go to bed at 5 p.m. and get up at midnight, when the computers weren’t being used. It was hell.”